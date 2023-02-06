WASHINGTON -- America's Navy is coming to Elko, one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2023 national tour -- one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Concert Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 14 at Elko High School Performing Arts Center, 987 College Ave.

While all tour performances are free and open to the public, some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band’s website at www.navyband.navy.mil.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s core responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.

The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.