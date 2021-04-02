Elko senior activities, visits resume after long year of lockdowns

“It’s an awesome time. March 22 was probably one of the better days we’ve had over the last year,” he said. “People were coming, and the staff was excited.”

“It’s been a very much of a sunny day to have people come and be part of our building and see their family and loved ones,” Banford added.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 775-753-5500.

Stimulus funding

With the new stimulus funding package, McCarty said no funding was directly earmarked to senior centers. However, if money were to come, it could be through other entities.

Money from the CARES Act and other grants was distributed to the senior center, McCarty said.

“However that doesn’t mean the state and Elko County won’t be able to accept more money that they can, in turn, distribute to nonprofits such as the senior center,” he added.

If money from the latest stimulus package eventually becomes available, McCarty said it would fund a rotating schedule of physicians to perform screenings and health checks for members who have difficulty making doctor’s visits.