Elko Senior Center vaccine clinic delayed

ELKO – A vaccine clinic scheduled Friday at the Elko Senior Center had to be postponed when whether delayed the shipment. Meanwhile, Elko County reported its 51st coronavirus-related death.

The second death of the week was reported late Wednesday night, an Elko woman in her 60s who was not hospitalized.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” the county said.

As of Wednesday, the county reported 13 new cases and nine recoveries, with 14 currently hospitalized.

Of the new cases, nine are female and two are males. Nine new cases are from Elko, three are from Spring Creek, and one is from West Wendover.

Three of the cases are in the 10-19 age range, three are in the 50-59 category, two cases each are in the 20-29, the 30-39, and the 40-49 divisions, and one case is in the 60-69 age group.

The update brings the number of active cases to 142, and 4,300 have recovered from the virus.

On Thursday, Elko County announced the vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday at the Elko Senior Center would be pushed back to Feb. 27 at the Elko Convention Center.