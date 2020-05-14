Elko sewage to be monitored for COVID-19

ELKO – Officials may soon have a handle on the extent of coronavirus infections within the City of Elko, but this testing won’t require any effort on the part of residents.
Elko is one of 385 communities across the country that will have sewage tested in a Biobot Analytics program.
“That study should let us know how much COVID-19’s within the community, if it’s increasing, decreasing or leveling off,” water and sewer supervisor Dale Johnson told the Elko City Council this week.
Biobot Analytics was cofounded by Dr. Mariana Matus and Newsha Ghaeli of MIT in 2017. Their system was designed to gauge public health factors without infringing on the privacy of individual residents.
It was first used to monitor opioids that enter sewage treatment systems. More recently, they have adapted it to trace coronavirus.
“With wastewater, you can very quickly get a snapshot of an entire population,” Matus told the Los Angeles Times in an article titled “Poop may tell us when the coronavirus lockdown will end.”
The company can send robots down manholes to sample sewage from individual neighborhoods.
Sewage testing has been used to monitor public health for other diseases as well, prior to Biobot. The article describes how a polio epidemic was detected in Israel in 2013 before any clinics had reported cases.
“We analyze viruses, bacteria, and chemical metabolites that are excreted in urine and stool and collected in sewers,” Biobot says on its website. “This information is a readout of our health and wellbeing as a community. We map this data, empowering communities to tackle public health proactively.”
Last month the company’s testing in a Massachusetts city with 446 reported COVID-19 cases identified up to 115,000 unreported cases not known to health officials, according to an article at health.com.
Biobot recently raised more than $4 million from investors to accelerate their studies.
