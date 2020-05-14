Elko sewage to be monitored for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Officials may soon have a handle on the extent of coronavirus infections within the City of Elko, but this testing won’t require any effort on the part of residents.

Elko is one of 385 communities across the country that will have sewage tested in a Biobot Analytics program.

“That study should let us know how much COVID-19’s within the community, if it’s increasing, decreasing or leveling off,” water and sewer supervisor Dale Johnson told the Elko City Council this week.

Biobot Analytics was cofounded by Dr. Mariana Matus and Newsha Ghaeli of MIT in 2017. Their system was designed to gauge public health factors without infringing on the privacy of individual residents.

It was first used to monitor opioids that enter sewage treatment systems. More recently, they have adapted it to trace coronavirus.

“With wastewater, you can very quickly get a snapshot of an entire population,” Matus told the Los Angeles Times in an article titled “Poop may tell us when the coronavirus lockdown will end.”

The company can send robots down manholes to sample sewage from individual neighborhoods.