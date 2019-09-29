{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO – Another precipitation record was broken Saturday when nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain fell on Elko – along with a trace of snow.

The last time it snowed on a Sept. 28 was in 1888, according to the National Weather Service.

The date’s previous rainfall record was .26 of an inch – about a third of the amount that fell on Saturday.

The latest precipitation brings Elko’s water year total to 15.54 inches, which is more than 50 percent above average. The water year ends Sept. 30.

Saturday’s storm was even stronger in eastern Nevada, where 1.33 inches fell in Wendover. Average annual precipitation in the border town is only 4.76 inches.

Rain and snow showers are expected to taper off Monday, followed by dry weather through the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Tuesday, then 60s through the weekend.

