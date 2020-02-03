Elko sheriff seeks support for joining Red Flag lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In general, a red flag law is a gun control law that permits law enforcement or family members to petition a court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. A judge makes the determination to issue the order,” the county explains on its agenda.

Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building, Suite 102, 540 Court St.

“Let’s take these politicians on and show that we will not back down without a fight,” Narvaiza said. “So please show up at the commissioners meeting. Write letters and call them with support …”

After the sheriff posted his announcement on Thursday, The Ely Times reported Saturday that White Pine County Commissioners unanimously approved a similar resolution at the request of their sheriff, Scott Henriod.

“It shouldn’t just be a hearsay that’s brought before a judge and then an order signed and then expecting law enforcement to enforce that,” Henriod told commissioners. “Every person should have a right to go in and defend themselves and face their accusers, and that is in our constitution of the United States.”