Elko Spine and Rehabilitation welcomes new doctor

“PMNR is the smallest represented specialty in medicine,” Hill said. “It’s the newest specialty within medicine and was developed after veterans returned home from WWII. They had specialized injuries like spinal injuries, brain injuries, limb loss and the regular family doctors and internal medicine doctors realized this is an area into itself and this requires specialization. This is how the field developed.”

Hill said nursing is the vocation that leads to the most injuries and claims of disability or work loss.

“They are always running and working long hours and lifting,” Hill said.

“The number one tool we use the most is physical therapy,” Hill said.

The office has an in-house physical therapy office.

“A lot of things you can’t undo, like arthritis, but what you can do is certain exercises and lifestyle changes to prevent it from getting worse,” Hill said. “You can slow the progression and stabilize the muscles around the joint.”

The first part of treatment, according to Hill, is that a doctor of physical medicine gets a good history of what is going on with a patient.