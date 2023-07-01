Two fireworks shows will illuminate the night skies to close out Fourth of July festivities as Elko and Spring Creek celebrate America’s 247th birthday.

Elko’s Independence Day celebration and Spring Creek’s Lake of Fire promise large, brilliant displays Tuesday night, both kicking off after dark around 9 p.m.

In Elko, the Independence Day program at the Elko County Fairgrounds will honor America’s military, veterans and local citizens.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with live music by Burke Madsen and Pedro Marin.

The program includes the Posting of the Colors by VFW Post 2350 and a candlelight vigil to the troops, special recognition to those lost in the community over the past year with the song “Remember When.”

A special tribute will honor Fourth of July committee members Charlie Myers and Cindy Ellison.

Veterans will be invited to stand for the audience to thank and pay tribute to them in acknowledgement of their service to their country.

Food and beverages can be purchased at concessions from the VFW Post 2350. Sandwiches and drinks will be available for VIP ticket holders.

The Spring Creek Freedom Festival’s all-day event kicks off at 6:45 a.m. with a flag raising ceremony by the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association at the Marina, followed by a pancake breakfast and 5k Freedom Fun Run/Walk hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay and a mud volleyball tournament.

The Freedom Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway and Glenvista Drive, ending at Parkchester Drive.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Marina continues to host the Festival with live music, food and beverage vendors and activities such as face painting by Cheeky Doodles, horse rides by V-L Productions, inflatables, train rides, basketball, axe throwing, a dunk tank and a beer tent. The home-run derby starts at 6 p.m.

The Khoury Family’s Lake of Fire fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

The Independence Day celebrations follow the 59th annual National Basque Festival and the Fourth of July parade sponsored by Silver State Stampede at 11 a.m. Saturday.