ELKO – Elko High School senior Zaachila Barajas has been selected the Nevada State Boys & Girls Clubs State Champion Youth of the Year.

The competition was held March 7-8 in Carson City.

Barajas, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko Youth Development Professional, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

“Our young people have been competing for over 20 years at the state level, and Zaachila is the first youth from Elko County to advance to the Pacific Region competition,” said CEO Rusty Bahr. “Zaachila has been with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko for a number of years. Her drive and exceptionalism go beyond the Club, though, and that is why she was chosen to represent the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko County at the state competition.

Zaachila has been in every part of the Boys & Girls Clubs program, moving from Member to Keystone Club, Junior Staff, and finally Youth Development Professional. Club members are encouraged to demonstrate good character, citizenship, and live a healthy lifestyle while on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future.

Zaachila is interested in business and entrepreneurship and is considering pursuing a degree in psychology upon graduation. She is involved in multiple extracurricular activities, volunteerism, and coaches and referees youth soccer. She also holds a 4.0 GPA.

The Elko County Youth of the Year is announced every November at the Clubs’ annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed & Auction. Zaachila was introduced to the attendees by event sponsor Todd Sorenson, CEO of the Elko Federal Credit Union, and she was gifted an EFCU scholarship of $1,000 that evening.

Zaachila was selected for the local honor because she embodies the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s three priority outcome areas of Academic Success, Good Character, and Living a Healthy Lifestyle. Her passion for helping others, however, far exceeds what many people achieve at her young age.

Along with all the things Zaachila is juggling, she is also on the Elko High School Student Council. She used this platform to launch a Mental Health Week in February. The idea was formulated after the community tragically lost two high school students last fall. Zaachila and her fellow council members used the event to bring awareness to the many people and organizations available to students if they are struggling or feeling alone. The week was meant to be a small event, but Zaachila and her team outdid themselves by raising $25,000 and turned the week into a large experience in which the community participated.

The topic of mental health awareness hits home for Zaachila. For such a high-achieving individual, people would not suspect that she experienced her own thoughts of anxiety and hopelessness.

“When anyone learns about her story, it is easy to see why she was selected as the winner of the state competition,” remarked Bahr. “We are so grateful that instead of giving into those feelings of despair, Zaachila reached out. I am so proud that she took this experience and turned it around to educate her peers about the many resources and people available to help them in their low moments.”

Zaachila will now advance to the Youth of the Year Pacific Region competition which will be held this year in California. The winner of this competition will proceed to the National Competition held each year in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, Spring Creek, and Wells programs and services, visit bgcelko.org.