Elko student wins Nevada’s Junior Duck Stamp art competition

LAS VEGAS — An acrylic painting of a mallard is Nevada’s entry in the 2020 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program art contest.
Lia Bacon of Elko won Best of Show with her work titled "Mallard Marsh." Bacon’s sponsor is Elko High School teacher Patrick Long.
Students entering the contest also submit a conservation message with their artwork. Las Vegan Rohan White Elk wrote the winning message: "One world. One planet. Let's all do our part." White Elk’s sponsor is Las Vegas Day School teacher Becky Crowe.
This year’s competition received 375 entries from students throughout the state. Bacon’s painting and White Elk’s conservation message will go on to represent Nevada in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest on April 17.
The national winner’s design will be made into the 2020-2021 Federal Junior Duck Stamp.
Administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is a dynamic art and science program designed to teach wetlands habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school.
The annual program provides resources to educators to help students learn about the outdoor world and their connection to waterfowl, wetlands and habitat conservation. In Nevada, the program is facilitated by the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex in Las Vegas.
The Junior Duck Stamp is sold by local national wildlife refuges, the U.S. Postal Service and Amplex Corporation for $5. All proceeds from the sale of the stamp are used to fund environmental education programs, reward students for their work, and expand the program.
Complete program information can be found on the Internet at www.fws.gov/juniorduck/.
