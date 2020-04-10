Elko student wins Nevada’s Junior Duck Stamp art competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS — An acrylic painting of a mallard is Nevada’s entry in the 2020 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program art contest.

Lia Bacon of Elko won Best of Show with her work titled "Mallard Marsh." Bacon’s sponsor is Elko High School teacher Patrick Long.

Students entering the contest also submit a conservation message with their artwork. Las Vegan Rohan White Elk wrote the winning message: "One world. One planet. Let's all do our part." White Elk’s sponsor is Las Vegas Day School teacher Becky Crowe.

This year’s competition received 375 entries from students throughout the state. Bacon’s painting and White Elk’s conservation message will go on to represent Nevada in the National Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest on April 17.

The national winner’s design will be made into the 2020-2021 Federal Junior Duck Stamp.

Administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is a dynamic art and science program designed to teach wetlands habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school.