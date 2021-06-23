 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko superintendent resigns from school district
1 comment
alert top story

Elko superintendent resigns from school district

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.

The news was announced by school board president Jim Cooney at Tuesday's board meeting. Robinson was absent from the meeting.

Cooney said the resignation was “for personal reasons.”

It comes nearly a year since she was selected in a nationwide search that included local and out-of-state candidates. She was one of four finalists and was invited to tour the district in April 2020 when schools were closed due to the pandemic, where she met small groups of people under social distancing guidelines.

Robinson was appointed for two years, her contract beginning July 1, 2021. She replaced outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her career in education began in Las Vegas charter schools before she took over school districts in Amesbury, Massachusetts and the Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey.

In an end-of-the-year interview with the Elko Daily Free Press, Robinson called her first six months in Elko County a time of “adapting” to state-issued Covid mandates and guidelines, along with three different methods of instruction. 

Year In Review: School district endures a chaotic 2020

Year In Review: School district endures a chaotic 2020

"With as diverse a district as ours, we know that we have been unable to please all of our stakeholders consistently, though we have tried to do what is best for our students, which includes proceeding in a safe and thoughtful manner."

During a June 8 board meeting, she pointed to progress in getting most schools reopened to full in-person instruction while balancing state mandates and restrictions, applying for variances to inch schools closer to full capacity in the classrooms and on buses.

Elko County School District Superintendent Dr.Michele Robinson reports on the district's response to Covid regulations on June 8, 2021.

It is unclear who will step in as acting superintendent or when Robinson’s resignation takes effect.

Dr. Michele Robinson

Robinson

 Toni Milano
1 comment
3
0
1
3
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri seeing alarming rise in virus cases

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News