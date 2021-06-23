Elko superintendent resigns from school district

ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.

The news was announced by school board president Jim Cooney at Tuesday's board meeting. Robinson was absent from the meeting.

Cooney said the resignation was “for personal reasons.”

It comes nearly a year since she was selected in a nationwide search that included local and out-of-state candidates. She was one of four finalists and was invited to tour the district in April 2020 when schools were closed due to the pandemic, where she met small groups of people under social distancing guidelines.

Robinson was appointed for two years, her contract beginning July 1, 2021. She replaced outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

Her career in education began in Las Vegas charter schools before she took over school districts in Amesbury, Massachusetts and the Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey.

In an end-of-the-year interview with the Elko Daily Free Press, Robinson called her first six months in Elko County a time of “adapting” to state-issued Covid mandates and guidelines, along with three different methods of instruction.

Year In Review: School district endures a chaotic 2020 "With as diverse a district as ours, we know that we have been unable to please all of our stakeholders consistently, though we have tried to do what is best for our students, which includes proceeding in a safe and thoughtful manner."