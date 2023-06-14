ELKO – Three administrators from the Elko County School District were on hand as Gov. Joe Lombardo signed AB519 that provides $64.5 million for a new school at Owyhee, and ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson said it was a “pretty special moment – a great moment of emotion and joy for lots of people.”

He told school trustees late on June 13 after arriving from Carson City that he wasn’t sure when the money for the school will be available but “the money will come to and through the Elko County School District for all aspects of that project.”

ECSD will work closely with the Duck Valley tribal council, as well, because they will be dedicating money for infrastructure for the school, Anderson said, reporting the bill goes into effect July 1.

“We’re projecting about a three-year project,” he said.

Along with the funding for replacing the 70-year-old Owyhee Combined School building that proponents of the bill say is in bad shape and on or near an underground hydrocarbon plume, the bill provides a mechanism for counties to raise taxes for school projects and for $25 million state grants that school districts and tribes can seek.

Elko County Commissioners agreed earlier this month to support AB519 and to establish a tax of at least 1 cent as called for in the bill, but they couldn’t set a tax rate until they knew the bill had been signed. The bill specifically says that Elko County must raise a tax of between a penny and 25 cents for school projects or the state will raise the tax the full 25 cents.

Students from Owyhee Combined School were at the bill signing, and there were representatives of the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute tribal council and members of the Owyhee community present, along with legislators, Anderson said.

The other two administrators witnessing the bill signing were Dr. Ken Higbee, director of special services, who also spoke at the ceremony and testified earlier before the Assembly Ways and Means Committee about AB519; and Cody Krenka, director of human resources.