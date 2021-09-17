Elko temple design unveiled by LDS Church

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released artist renderings of four new temples planned in western states, including one in Elko.

Groundbreaking dates have not been announced, and the church has not yet applied for a conditional use permit with the City of Elko.

The church announced in June that Elko’s temple will be located on a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course. The structure will cover roughly 10,000 square feet.

Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the most sacred places of worship on earth. They differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels).

The church says all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses, but the primary purpose of temples “is for faithful members of the church to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living.”

Nevada has two other LDS temples; one in Las Vegas and one in Reno.

The church this week also released renderings of temples planned in Yorba Linda, California; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Burley, Idaho.

