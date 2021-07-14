 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko ties record for second-longest streak of 100-degree weather
0 comments
top story

Elko ties record for second-longest streak of 100-degree weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – Elko has tied the record for the second-longest streak of 100-degree heat.

The high reached 100 on Tuesday for the eighth day in a row. 

Elko had eight-day streaks of 100-plus weather in both 1892 and 1978, according to the National Weather Service’s Elko office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The record is 12 days straight in 1917, from July 5-16.

The highest temperature over the past week was 104 on Monday. Elko’s all-time high temperature is 107 degrees, set on July 4, 1981 and July 24, 1890.

The high is forecast to hit 100 again Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday before climbing back to 100 on Sunday.

No weather advisories are posted anywhere in Nevada today, but the weather service says isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible across a wide swath of central and eastern Nevada.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021
Crime and Courts

Elko County arrests: July 12, 2021

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News