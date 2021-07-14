Elko ties record for second-longest streak of 100-degree weather

ELKO – Elko has tied the record for the second-longest streak of 100-degree heat.

The high reached 100 on Tuesday for the eighth day in a row.

Elko had eight-day streaks of 100-plus weather in both 1892 and 1978, according to the National Weather Service’s Elko office.

The record is 12 days straight in 1917, from July 5-16.

The highest temperature over the past week was 104 on Monday. Elko’s all-time high temperature is 107 degrees, set on July 4, 1981 and July 24, 1890.

The high is forecast to hit 100 again Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday before climbing back to 100 on Sunday.

No weather advisories are posted anywhere in Nevada today, but the weather service says isolated thunderstorms and showers are possible across a wide swath of central and eastern Nevada.

