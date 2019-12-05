Elko to elect 3 district judges in 2020

ELKO – Judicial filings kick off the 2020 election season in January, with three district court benches open in Elko’s judicial district.
Filing begins Jan. 6.
Candidates seeking Department 1, Department 2, and the newly created Department 3 bench will have 10 days to file their intent to run in the 2020 election.
Department 3 was proposed by the Nevada Supreme Court and submitted by the Committee on Judiciary as Assembly Bill 43, which also added district judges in Washoe County and Clark County.
All three judges elected in November will be sworn in on Jan. 4, 2021.
Currently, incumbents Judge Nancy Porter and Judge Al Kacin preside over Departments 1 and 2, respectively.
Porter and Kacin were each appointed to the bench in 2011 to fill out vacancies left by Judges Mike Memeo and Andrew Puccinelli. They were elected to six-year terms in 2014.
Earlier this year, Porter and Kacin voiced their support for the third bench to the Elko County Commissioners, saying it would move cases faster through the courts.
The measure included money from the state’s general fund to pay for the district judge’s salary. However, Elko County will have to pay for remodeling costs inside the 110-year-old courthouse to accommodate the new courtroom and judge’s staff.
In February, Elko County Commissioners began to look at ways to pay for the remodeling, even proposing a 10-cent reduction in the pay-as-you-go school funding and designating it toward the courthouse projects.
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 7.