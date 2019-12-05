Elko to elect 3 district judges in 2020

ELKO – Judicial filings kick off the 2020 election season in January, with three district court benches open in Elko’s judicial district.

Filing begins Jan. 6.

Candidates seeking Department 1, Department 2, and the newly created Department 3 bench will have 10 days to file their intent to run in the 2020 election.

Department 3 was proposed by the Nevada Supreme Court and submitted by the Committee on Judiciary as Assembly Bill 43, which also added district judges in Washoe County and Clark County.

All three judges elected in November will be sworn in on Jan. 4, 2021.

Currently, incumbents Judge Nancy Porter and Judge Al Kacin preside over Departments 1 and 2, respectively.

Porter and Kacin were each appointed to the bench in 2011 to fill out vacancies left by Judges Mike Memeo and Andrew Puccinelli. They were elected to six-year terms in 2014.