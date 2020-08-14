Elko tops 600 cases of COVID-19, more than 100 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported one of its biggest single-day jumps in coronavirus cases late Thursday night.

Thirty-two new cases were confirmed, and all but two of them were in the Elko-Spring Creek area. Ages ranged from under 10 to over 70.

It was the biggest increase since 33 cases were reported on July 10.

There are now 103 active cases in the county. No one is hospitalized, and the death toll remains at three.

Twenty-four of the new cases were in Elko, six in Spring Creek and two in West Wendover. Nearly all of them reported having symptoms.

“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, we continue to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” stated the county.

Nevada topped 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The state reported 34 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,030. Just over 600 new cases of coronavirus were reported, for a total of 58,650.

The nationwide death toll is more than 167,000.