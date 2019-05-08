{{featured_button_text}}
Elko forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A little more than halfway through the water year, Elko has already exceeded the average amount of precipitation it receives in an entire year.

Monday’s downpour soaked the town with half an inch of rain, boosting total precipitation to 9.98 inches since Oct. 1. Average annual precipitation is 9.78 inches according to usclimatedata.com or 9.91 inches according to the National Weather Service.

April was drier than normal, its three-quarters of an inch of precipitation being .22 of an inch short. The month was much warmer than normal, however, with an average temperature of 48.8 degrees. That’s 3.7 degrees above average.

The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of showers Thursday, followed by dry and warmer than normal weather through the weekend.

