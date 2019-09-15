ELKO – Most of Elko County and central Nevada will be under a fire weather watch Monday because of strong winds and low humidity.
The change in the weather is from a cold front that will move through the region Monday morning into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds will be from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 11 percent.
The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions, along with a chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday.
High in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday will give way to cooler temperatures this week.
Elko’s high on Tuesday is forecast at 69 degrees. Temperatures will reach into the 70s for the remainder of the week.
