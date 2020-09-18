Elko under air quality alert, unhealthy for sensitive groups

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An air quality alert has been issued for Elko through Saturday, despite the fact that there are no large fires burning in the state.

“Widespread haze and areas of denser smoke from Western wildfires will continue to impact visibility and air quality across the Great Basin,” stated the National Weather Service.

Conditions are listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with pre-existing heart and lung diseases, the elderly and children should limit outdoor activity. Aggravation of pre-existing heart and lung disease symptoms are likely.

Visibilities will generally range from 5 to 8 miles. However, areas of denser smoke will cause periods of lower visibility around or below 3 miles mainly in northwestern Nevada along and north of Interstate 80 and west toward Reno and the Sierra Mountains.

A red flag warning has been issued across most of Nevada, except for Elko and Humboldt counties and the northern half of Eureka and Lander counties. Fire danger is high due to gusty winds and low humidity as a cold front approaches.

National Weather Service radar was showing showers north of Winnemucca and west of Austin on Friday morning.

