 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko under air quality alert, unhealthy for sensitive groups
0 comments
alert top story

Elko under air quality alert, unhealthy for sensitive groups

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Air quality alert
NWS

ELKO – An air quality alert has been issued for Elko through Saturday, despite the fact that there are no large fires burning in the state.

“Widespread haze and areas of denser smoke from Western wildfires will continue to impact visibility and air quality across the Great Basin,” stated the National Weather Service.

Conditions are listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with pre-existing heart and lung diseases, the elderly and children should limit outdoor activity. Aggravation of pre-existing heart and lung disease symptoms are likely.

Visibilities will generally range from 5 to 8 miles. However, areas of denser smoke will cause periods of lower visibility around or below 3 miles mainly in northwestern Nevada along and north of Interstate 80 and west toward Reno and the Sierra Mountains.

A red flag warning has been issued across most of Nevada, except for Elko and Humboldt counties and the northern half of Eureka and Lander counties. Fire danger is high due to gusty winds and low humidity as a cold front approaches.

National Weather Service radar was showing showers north of Winnemucca and west of Austin on Friday morning.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: “I hope President Trump gets a vaccine for (COVID-19)”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News