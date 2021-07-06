Elko under heat advisory as highs forecast to reach 100 or more

ELKO -- The Ruby Mountain range is the only spot in northern Nevada that isn't expected to see hot temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Elko area, as well as Battle Mountain and Winnemucca, from 11 a.m. today through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The move came as the weather service boosted the forecast for high temperatures in the region. Elko’s high is expected to reach 100 on Tuesday, 102 Wednesday, and 100 Thursday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” stated the advisory.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”

Western and southern Nevada are under an excessive heat watch.

