Elko under red flag warning Thursday

ELKO – The weather keeps getting hotter, and Nevada’s weather map keeps getting redder.
A red flag warning for high fire danger has been issued for most of Northern Nevada from noon until 9 p.m. Thursday. Winds will gust up to 35 mph and relative humidity will be as low as 8 percent.
“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” stated the National Weather Service.
Elko’s high is forecast to reach 101.
The high in Elko reached 102 Wednesday, after topping out at 100 on Tuesday. Highs have been 10-15 degrees above normal for much of the past month.
The hot weather will continue with highs in Elko from 99 to 103 each day over the next week, the weather service is predicting. Lows will be around 60-63 degrees.
Early July normally sees highs around 90 degrees and lows in the lower 50s.