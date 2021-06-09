Elko under wind advisory through 9 p.m.

ELKO – The Elko area is in for a hazy, windy day that could bring some rain tonight.

South to southwest winds around 20 mph will be punctuated by gusts of 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m.

“Dry lake beds will be the source of suspended dust this afternoon, giving the skies a hazy appearance ahead of the cold front,” stated forecasters.

There is a 40% chance of rain overnight.

Wednesday will see highs in the mid-80s but that will drop to the mid-60s on Thursday under clear skies.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 80s on Friday and Saturday, followed by mid-90s on Sunday and possibly higher temperatures after that.

