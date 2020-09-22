Elko upgraded to 'yellow zone' by White House Coronavirus Task Force

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County and the City of Elko have moved into the yellow zone for COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Elko County made the announcement Tuesday morning, but asked the public to practice personal accountability remembering the three “Ws.”

“Wash your hands, watch your distance and wear your mask in order to ensure we stay healthy and stay open,” the county said in a statement.

The White House’s state report, issued on Sept. 20, said despite an increase in case incidence last week, there has been a “great overall progress in decreasing COVID-19 transmission across the state.”

“Community testing volumes are slipping,” the report continued. “Maintain community testing at July levels in order to effectively identify cases and rapidly intervene as transmission patterns continue to change.”

Statewide, Nevada is in the orange zone for cases, indicating between 51 and 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 30th highest rate in the country, the report said.

But for test positivity, the state is in the yellow zone, indicating a rate between 5% and 7.9%, with the 20th highest rate in the country.