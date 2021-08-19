Elko utility users have a chance to speak

ELKO – The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will be in town Aug. 26 to hear comments from county residents regarding their utilities.

The general consumer session allows the public to provide input about any topic concerning utilities regulated by the PUCN, including Great Basin Water Co., NV Energy, Southwest Gas, some telecommunication companies, and some railroad companies.

The session starts at 6 p.m. at the Elko County Commission Chambers in the Nannini Administration Building located at 540 Court St., Suite 102.

Members of the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff, representatives from the Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP), and the utilities will attend this year’s consumer session. Public comment may be limited to three minutes per speaker.

Additionally, comments may be filed electronically through the PUCN’s website on or before the date of the consumer session.

Although an Elko County general consumer session is not statutorily required, the Commission says it is seeking to foster greater input from Elko County residents and has scheduled annual meetings in Elko County since 2017.

Anyone with questions regarding the consumer session may contact the PUCN at 775-684-6101.

