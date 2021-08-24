Elko vaccination event moved due to low registrations

ELKO – Elko’s “Back to School” vaccination event hasn’t been canceled but its venue has been changed.

“Due to a very low number of appointments made for this Thursday’s Back-to-School vaccination event, the decision was made to change the venue from the convention center to the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center located at 762 14th Street,” stated Nevada Health Centers.

Free vaccines will be available from 5-8 p.m. for ages 12-18. These include vaccines required for in-school attendance as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To learn what immunizations your child may need, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules,” stated the announcement.

To register, visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/212015269964054.

At last report, 30.24% of Elko County’s vaccine-eligible population had received shots.

There were 124 active cases in the county, six hospitalized patients and a total of 69 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county’s test positivity rate was 18.9%.