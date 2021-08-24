 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko vaccination event moved due to low registrations
0 comments
alert top story

Elko vaccination event moved due to low registrations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Health Centers
NEVADA HEALTH CENTERS

ELKO – Elko’s “Back to School” vaccination event hasn’t been canceled but its venue has been changed.

“Due to a very low number of appointments made for this Thursday’s Back-to-School vaccination event, the decision was made to change the venue from the convention center to the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center located at 762 14th Street,” stated Nevada Health Centers.

Free vaccines will be available from 5-8 p.m. for ages 12-18. These include vaccines required for in-school attendance as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“To learn what immunizations your child may need, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules,” stated the announcement.

To register, visit https://hipaa.jotform.com/212015269964054.

At last report, 30.24% of Elko County’s vaccine-eligible population had received shots.

There were 124 active cases in the county, six hospitalized patients and a total of 69 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county’s test positivity rate was 18.9%.

Llama’s have an antibody secret scientists are now looking to harness. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb has pledged to host 20,000 Afghan refugees

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News