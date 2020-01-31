Elko veteran to join Sen. Rosen at State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has announced that she will attend the State of the Union on Tuesday with Elko veteran Gil Hernandez.

Hernandez is an Elko resident and advocate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He currently serves as the VFW National Legislative Vice-Chair, a Nevada National Council member, and a Nevada National Legislative member.

“After bravely serving our country, Gil made it his life’s mission to continue his service by helping our veterans gain access to critical resources that our heroes need,” said Rosen. “I’m honored to have Gil as my guest for the State of the Union. His service and advocacy for Nevada’s veterans over the years have proven essential. I will continue to work with leaders like Gil at the local, state and federal level to champion commonsense policies that help support our veterans and their families.”