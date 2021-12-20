Elko virus cases down, hospitalizations up

ELKO – Active cases of COVID-19 in Elko County have dropped to the lowest level since July, but the number of hospitalizations increased over the weekend.

The county reported 86 active cases and a test positivity rate of 6.1%. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past 30 days was 429 on Monday, still too high to clear the third and final obstacle to removing the state’s mask restrictions.

A total of 15 Elko County residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. That’s up significantly from the nine reported on Thursday.

Total deaths remained at 123.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Monday that Washoe County had confirmed its first case of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Washoe County Health District said the person infected is a man in his 50s who traveled internationally. He is fully vaccinated, received a booster shot and is recovering at home, the Gazette Journal reported.

Nevada currently has five confirmed cases of the variant, with three in Clark County and one in Churchill County. Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of new infections last week, The Associated Press reported.

In Southern Nevada, Clark County’s positivity rate increased to 8.0% over the weekend, putting the county back on the state’s watch list for counties with high transmission rates. KLAS-TV reported the rate had dropped as low as 5.8% on Nov. 1.

Hospitalizations statewide remained stable at 667 patients, the station reported.

