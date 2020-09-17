Elko virus cases on the decline

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Elko County reported two new coronavirus cases and six recoveries on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is 52, with four hospitalized.

There are roughly half as many active cases in the county this week as there were two weeks ago.

The two new cases are an Elko man in his 60s and a tribal male in his 20s.

Elko County’s cumulative case rate continued to drop, and now stands at 7.1%

Nevada is seeing a decline in new confirmed cases statewide. There were a total of 208 on Wednesday, with 12 deaths.