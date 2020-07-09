Elko virus cases top 100, Spring Creek at 36

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 100 people in the city of Elko and 36 in Spring Creek since it began in March.

Four new cases were reported in the county Wednesday evening, bringing the total to 185 confirmed and 93 active. A total of 109 cases are Elko residents, 32 are in West Wendover, four in Carlin, three in Wells and one in Jackpot.

There are no current hospitalizations.

Wednesday evening’s new cases were two men in their 40s who are close contacts with a previous case; and a man and a woman in their 20s whose cases are under investigation.

The county continues to use contact tracing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, one of the contact tracers will reach out to you to check-in on your health, discuss who you have been in contact with, and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19 to others,” stated the county. “You will also be advised to stay home and self-isolate. They will not ask you for your Social Security number, credit card information, etc. Generally, they will confirm the date you tested and your date of birth.”