Elko virus recoveries outpace infections over weekend

After it became clear that Nevada was unlikely to progress through its original phased reopening approach, Sisolak unveiled a county-by-county system, hoping to provide clarity and local control regarding reopening and prevention measures.

Under the state’s new plan, counties deemed high risk submit mitigation plans to a task force for approval. Last week, the panel voted to keep bars closed in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.

The state released a new contact tracing mobile application on Monday designed to help Nevadans discover whether they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.

The app, called COVID Trace, tracks user locations to determine close contact with potentially exposed individuals. Health officials said it will help them determine the origin of the virus in the state, which will help prevent further spread.

Unlike other states that have released in-depth information about the high-risk locations or events, Nevada has declined up to this point to identify specific businesses where the virus may be spreading.