Elko virus recoveries outpace infections over weekend

ELKO – Coronavirus recoveries outpaced new infections in Elko County over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases down to 87.
The county saw 16 new cases from Saturday through Monday, and 55 recoveries. One patient remains hospitalized.
Three of the new cases are “institutional” patients in their 60s or older. Six are Elko residents, five from Spring Creek, and one in West Wendover.
The county has seen a total of 734 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The city of Elko has seen 410 cases, West Wendover 148, and Spring Creek 136.
Statewide confirmed cases topped 66,000 on Monday, with 1,200 deaths.
“We’ve just begun to see some positive trends in the last few weeks,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.
Nevada’s 10.6% cumulative positivity rate remains considerably higher than the 5% threshold the World Health Organization recommends before reopening. Out of 5,110 test results reported Monday, 11.4% were positive.
Elko County’s positivity rate currently stands at 7.7%.
The state reported a 73% hospital occupancy rate and a 63% occupancy rate in intensive care units.
Officials cautioned against drawing conclusions from a single day of data, but the 409 confirmed cases reflected a continued decrease in cases reported daily, which hovered from 800 to over 1,000 throughout the second half of July.
After it became clear that Nevada was unlikely to progress through its original phased reopening approach, Sisolak unveiled a county-by-county system, hoping to provide clarity and local control regarding reopening and prevention measures.
Under the state’s new plan, counties deemed high risk submit mitigation plans to a task force for approval. Last week, the panel voted to keep bars closed in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.
The state released a new contact tracing mobile application on Monday designed to help Nevadans discover whether they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.
The app, called COVID Trace, tracks user locations to determine close contact with potentially exposed individuals. Health officials said it will help them determine the origin of the virus in the state, which will help prevent further spread.
Unlike other states that have released in-depth information about the high-risk locations or events, Nevada has declined up to this point to identify specific businesses where the virus may be spreading.
Proponents say the information could help people avoid high-risk areas, but Sisolak has said that before releasing information, Nevada officials had to take steps to guard privacy and prevent harm to businesses.
The governor demurred when asked about releasing the information and called it “an option that was available.”
“If we find a business that is particularly egregious and has a high propensity of cases, that’s certainly something that we could look at releasing,” he said.
Sisolak also announced Tuesday that Nevada is making plans to funnel $300 a week in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds to out-of-work state residents, but won’t add another $100.
The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it will ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add Nevada to the lost wages aid program created earlier this month by President Donald Trump.
“Nevada ... anticipates not being able to contribute the additional $100 per week due to budget concerns,” the governor, a Democrat, said in a statement.
The department said qualified applicants probably won’t begin receiving payments until at least four to six weeks after FEMA approves the state request for temporary disaster relief. Payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1, it said.
