Elko voters reject school bond

ELKO – Elko County voters have defeated a school bond proposal by almost a 3-2 margin.

Nearly 5,000 ballots were cast by mail, early voting and on election day Tuesday. Unofficial results list 2,000 votes in favor and 2,997 against.

About 18% of registered voters participated in the election compared with 88% in last year’s General Election, according to the Elko County Clerk’s office.

The election is another blow to the Elko County School District’s capital funding. Last year, voters rejected a renewal of Pay-As-You-Go.

The school district released a statement following the announcement Tuesday evening.

“Votes tallied so far point to a loss for Elko County students and the communities we serve,” the district said.

The district noted the preliminary result of the special election “indicates voter disapproval of the bond issue needed to provide funding for acquisition, construction, renovation, and equipping school facilities as provided by Elko County School District’s Capital Improvement Plan.”

Interim superintendent Jeff Zander expressed his appreciation to those who supported the bond question.

“On behalf of the Elko County School District, its staff, the Board of Trustees and our students, I am very appreciative to the voters and supporters who took time to learn about the bond issue,” Zander said. “While I am disheartened to learn the results of the election, I am very proud of the individuals who became involved in the election that impacts many.”

Zander, who was replaced as interim superintendent by Clayton J. Anderson on Tuesday, hours before the election returns came in, asked the community to continue their support of the school district and expressed optimism that the district was moving in a positive direction.

“Moving forward, I know ECSD will continue its sound decision-making practices, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently and in a transparent manner under less-than-ideal circumstances,” he said. “I encourage those who care deeply about ECSD to continue to support and engage in the happenings of ECSD.”

The county will certify the election results at a later date.

