Elko Walmart pharmacy now providing walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations

ELKO – Walmart headquarters announced this week that the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J Covid-19 shots are now available at Nevada store pharmacies, including Elko's.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and scheduled appointments, providing convenient options to get protected against COVID-19.

According to their website, hours for the Elko pharmacy are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. More information is available by calling 778-6778.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a local spokesperson, the shots will be free to the public. If a person has insurance their provider will be billed.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Although walk-ins are welcome, registering via their website is preferred. Appointments can be made at Walmart.com/covidvaccine.