Elko weather: Record heat, smoky skies, fire weather watch, cold front …
Elko weather: Record heat, smoky skies, fire weather watch, cold front …

Fire weather watch
NOAA

ELKO -- Elko topped 100 degrees on Saturday for the ninth time this summer, and is expected to hit the century mark again Sunday under smoky skies.

The high of 101 on Saturday broke the previous record high of 99 set in 2017

It was even hotter in Winnemucca, where the high of 104 beat the old record of 102. Eureka, Ely and Tonopah also climbed to new highs.

Elko has already topped 100 degrees five times in August and three times in July.

Slightly cooler temperatures but increasing winds are expected on Labor Day, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph will be accompanied by gusts up to 40 mph Monday afternoon, while humidity will drop below 10%.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be 30 degrees cooler than this weekend, dropping to about 70 degrees in Elko. The cool spell won’t last for long, however, as highs climb back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday and 90s Friday and Saturday.

