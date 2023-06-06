ELKO – The Stake Presidency of the Elko Nevada West Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was reorganized Sunday, June 4, during its Annual Stake Conference. The conference was presided over by Elder Shayne M. Bowen of the First Quorum of the Seventy and Elder Thomas A. Thomas, an Area Seventy.

Honorably released, under the direction of the First Presidency of the Church, was Paul M. Lewis as stake president, along with Val M. Esplin as first counselor and David L. Pulley as second counselor.

Lewis had been serving as stake president since November 2013. At the time of his call, John Elwood and Val Esplin were called as first and second counselors, respectively.

In November 2013, Elwood was released from the stake presidency to serve as stake patriarch. Esplin was then called as the first counselor, and Pulley was called as second counselor.

Alberto Jimenez has been called to succeed Lewis as President of the Elko West Stake, with David L. Pulley as first counselor and Steven E Simpson as second counselor.

During the conference, Jimenez shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel.

Jimenez and his wife joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 34 years ago while temporarily living and working in Puerto Rico. Their conversion was the result of missionary work being done in that area at the time. Jimenez wants everyone to know he feels deeply honored and thankful for the opportunity extended to him to serve the Church in this capacity in Elko.

The Elko Nevada West Stake is one of two stakes in the Elko area. Each stake — which is a geographic subdivision similar to a Catholic diocese — is composed of several individual wards, or congregations. The West Stake includes congregations in Elko, Carlin, Eureka and Owyhee.