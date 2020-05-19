Elko woman accused of setting homeless man's tent on fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a charge of arson after being accused of setting a homeless man’s tent on fire in March, while his dog was in it.

Rosalinda Ozuna, 62, of Elko was arrested Monday on a warrant for first-degree arson, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.

Police were called to the homeless camp on Hot Springs Road on March 17 after a fire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. After it was extinguished by the Elko Fire Department, police interviewed the victim and a neighbor about what caused it.

The victim told police he was threatened by Ozuna, who allegedly told him that if he did not return her car keys within an hour she would burn his tent down. He told police the keys had been left in her vehicle parked at the entrance to the homeless camp.

Later, the victim said he was tucking his dog into bed when a neighbor asked for a favor. Both men said they saw Ozuna walking toward the victim’s tent with a propane torch. The victim returned to his tent and asked Ozuna what she was doing. She asked him where her dog was, and he replied the dog was not with him. She then allegedly walked behind his tent and poured some liquid on it, then set it on fire.