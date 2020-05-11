Elko woman arrested on sexual assault charge

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
ELKO – An Elko woman was jailed Sunday night on more than $400,000 bail after she was accused of sexually assaulting another woman in her home.
Gabriella E. Micheletti, 24, of Elko was arrested at 240 First St. for sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, battery on a protected person, intimidating a public officer or others, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said Micheletti invited a friend to her house, and at some point partially disrobed and forced the woman’s head down to her vaginal area.
When the alleged victim was able to break free she fled and called police. She described Micheletti as a relatively new acquaintance.
Trouten said when police arrived, Micheletti refused to identify herself and struggled with officers as she was arrested.
She was booked into jail at 10:20 p.m. with bail listed at $408,640.
Last week's felony arrests:
McKenzi J. Lay
McKenzi J. Lay, 23, of Elko was arrested May 7 at 390 W. Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Jonathan W. Brady
Jonathan W. Brady, 29, of Elko was arrested May 4 at Monte Carlo Apartments for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; driver disobeying peace officer; resisting a public officer; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; two counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control; two counts of unsafe passing or overtaking on left side; reckless driving disregarding personal property or safety; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and on a parole and probation hold.
Jeraldine G. Thomas
Jeraldine G. Thomas, 50, of Elko was arrested May 5 on Interstate 80 at the west Elko exit for second-offense driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, failure to decrease speed or use due care, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $28,270
Jeff Sanchez
Jeff Sanchez, 21, of Elko was arrested May 3 at 251 W. River St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Jeffrey L. Jerome
Jeffrey L. Jerome, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested May 7 at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free device; and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
George S. Fowler
George S. Fowler, 40, of Elko was arrested May 6 at Colt Drive and Lamoille Highway for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $45,000
Danny Maxfield
Danny Maxfield, 43, of Elko was arrested May 6 on Florida Avenue for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Casey J. Ross
Casey J. Ross, 33, of Carlin was arrested May 4 at First and School streets for driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons or property. Bail: $21,140
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested May 6 at Baymont Hotel for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640.
Shane C. Napoles
Shane C. Napoles, 47, of Elko was arrested May 7 at 950 Metzler Road for attempted home invasion and attempted burglary. Bail: $20,000
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.