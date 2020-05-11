Elko woman arrested on sexual assault charge
0 comments
top story

Elko woman arrested on sexual assault charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko woman was jailed Sunday night on more than $400,000 bail after she was accused of sexually assaulting another woman in her home.

Gabriella E. Micheletti, 24, of Elko was arrested at 240 First St. for sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, battery on a protected person, intimidating a public officer or others, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said Micheletti invited a friend to her house, and at some point partially disrobed and forced the woman’s head down to her vaginal area.

When the alleged victim was able to break free she fled and called police. She described Micheletti as a relatively new acquaintance.

Trouten said when police arrived, Micheletti refused to identify herself and struggled with officers as she was arrested.

She was booked into jail at 10:20 p.m. with bail listed at $408,640.

Last week's felony arrests:

Gabriella Micheletti

Micheletti
0 comments
2
9
2
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News