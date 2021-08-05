Elko woman dies in crash on West Bullion Road

ELKO – An Elko woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Bullion Road.

Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a rollover a few miles west of Elko. They determined the driver was driving too fast for the unpaved roadway and the vehicle went off the right side. The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll several times.

Emergency responders provided advanced life support measures to the driver, Luana D. Bennett, 54, was later pronounced dead at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

One of three passengers was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The other two sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

“It is believed alcohol was a contributing factor in the vehicle accident,” stated the sheriff’s office.

This article has been corrected from a previously issued release.

