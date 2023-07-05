ELKO – An Elko woman has been ordered to repay more than $121,000 in one embezzlement case and more than $10,000 in another.

Andrea D. Gonzales, 34, was also sentenced to a minimum 16 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin on June 29.

Much of the embezzled money was apparently gambled away, according to court records.

She pleaded no contest to embezzling from a tire company where she worked as a bookkeeper over a three-year period. Police said an investigation determined she used five different methods to take approximately $619,000 from the shop.

Gonzales signed a plea agreement admitting to embezzling $121,271. Meanwhile, she was also charged with transferring funds from a Health Savings Account distribution account while working at Head Start between May 2021 and February 2022.

She pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement and was ordered to pay $10,625 restitution. Gonzales was also sentenced to an additional minimum of 16 months in prison, suspended with two years of probation.

Terms of her probation include staying out of gambling establishments, and avoiding marijuana and alcohol.

She was also ordered to obtain a gambling addiction evaluation after she is released from prison.