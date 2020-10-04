Elko woman injured in Idaho crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho – An Elko woman was injured Saturday morning in single-vehicle crash in Owyhee County.

At 9:41 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to the rollover on State Highway 51 at milepost 36, south of Bruneau.

Aaron Gandolfo, 33, of Elko was driving north in a 1996 Ford Bronco when he drove over the center line onto the left shoulder and started hitting rocks. The Bronco then rolled onto its top on the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Gandolfo and his passenger, Samantha Gandolfo, 25, were not wearing seatbelts.

The southbound lane of Highway 51 was blocked for approximately three hours. The northbound lane was blocked periodically during that time.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

