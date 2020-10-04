 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko woman injured in Idaho crash
0 comments
top story

Elko woman injured in Idaho crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho stock

MERIDIAN, Idaho – An Elko woman was injured Saturday morning in single-vehicle crash in Owyhee County.

At 9:41 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to the rollover on State Highway 51 at milepost 36, south of Bruneau.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Gandolfo, 33, of Elko was driving north in a 1996 Ford Bronco when he drove over the center line onto the left shoulder and started hitting rocks. The Bronco then rolled onto its top on the southbound shoulder of the highway.

Gandolfo and his passenger, Samantha Gandolfo, 25, were not wearing seatbelts.

The southbound lane of Highway 51 was blocked for approximately three hours. The northbound lane was blocked periodically during that time.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

0 comments
0
1
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News