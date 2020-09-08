Elko woman struck, killed at gas station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko woman was killed Friday when she was struck by a pickup while returning to her vehicle parked at a gas station/convenience store on Mountain City Highway.

Elko Police Department officers were called to Maverik at about 5:10 p.m., where they learned that the 65-year-old victim was struck by a Jeep Gladiator driven by a 27-year-old Spring Creek woman.

The victim was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

“It appears congestion around the gas pumps and poor visibility caused by the setting sun were both factors in the accident,” stated a release from Elko police.

They are investigating the incident with assistance from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

