Elkoan returns to help with new pharmacy

ELKO – After a temporary move to Reno for a chance to take some refresher higher education courses, pharmacist and local native Dustin Cavanaugh has returned to Elko to help the leadership team set up and manage Elko’s newest pharmacy located within Albertsons.

“The whole goal of Albertsons is that they want us to give that independent pharmacy feel to our customers, but still have that accessibility out of town as a corporate pharmacy,” said Cavanaugh.

“This pharmacy can get a lot of medications specially ordered if we need to,” he said. “We offer mail-out services. We can put your pharmacy products in the mail. If you live in Wells, and you don’t feel like commuting in, we can mail it out.”

Cavanaugh talked about the role of a pharmacist in patient advocacy.

“If a medication doesn’t work for you, we can always call your doctor and reach out to those providers. We can advocate for you. We can advocate for medications that are similar that will give the same broad spectrum coverage as an expensive antibiotic [or other medication.]”

“With costs, if we see a patient’s prescription come into us and they are new and don’t have insurance on file, we just look up a discount card,” Cavanaugh said. “This is just something we have integrated into our flow of filling a new prescription.”

“This job is specifically about taking care of people,” Cavanaugh said. “If I see somebody in my OTC aisle, I can fix you up for under $20 bucks. That is why I chose to do this job.”

Cavanaugh talked about the importance of this approach during allergy season.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

Cavanaugh first moved back to the Elko area in 2016. He left again for a while and moved to Reno where he took a few science classes.

“My mentor, Kori Miller, called me. She taught me a lot. She is our clinical op specialist for the Intermountain region. I did some rotations up in Billings when I was in pharmacy school. We used to road trip all over Montana.”

She called Cavanaugh when he was on vacation in Mexico and asked him if he could come work for the new Albertsons pharmacy.

“She called me and asked if I was still a pharmacist,” Cavanaugh said. “She said we need somebody in Elko, we are really desperate. We need somebody in two weeks.”

He committed to moving back to Elko for two years to help get the pharmacy up and running.

Cavanaugh said there are some good incentives to switch over to the Albertsons pharmacy.

“If you transfer your prescription and you don’t have any subsidized program like Medicaid or Medicare, or any federal insurance programs, we will give you a $25 gift card,” Cavanaugh said. “After you fill five prescriptions, we will give you a $50 gift card. We just punch your card. It’s great to give somebody a gift card and say, the steaks look pretty good over there today.”

