Elkoans celebrate Memorial Day

ELKO – A large crowd gathered at the Elko City Cemetery on Monday morning to remember local soldiers who died in American military conflicts.
The Memorial Day ceremony drew about 250 people, according to VFW Post 2350 Commander Gil Hernandez.
“It was a great turnout and outstanding weather,” Hernandez said of the sunny and warm temperatures after the event.
Among those in attendance were Marc and Jamie McGreer of South Fork with their six children. The ceremony was an opportunity to give their children a lesson “that freedom is not without a cost,” said Marc.
“It was important for us to be at the Memorial service today because we value the lives of those who gave their lives for our freedoms,” Marc continued. “Let us never forget those who gave their lives so that we may be free.”
His wife, Jamie, agreed, noting they were “thankful to be there and thankful for those who put the ceremony together and gave their time that way.”
“The ceremony impacted us to be faithfully teaching our children the history that shaped America and make sure they know the patriotic music of our great nation by heart,” she said.
The Elko High School Band performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the traditional service songs for each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The program included Lee Foster of the POW/MIA, who led the opening and closing prayers. Northeastern Nevada Museum Archivist Toni Mendive read the roll call of Elko County citizens who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War.
Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund spoke about those he knew who served in the military “who had an influence on me and protected my freedoms and rights.”
He spoke about family members who served in U.S. military conflicts up to his grandson currently serving in Germany. He noted that the family members give as much to the country as the servicemen and women.
“I think of all the sacrifices parents make when their children are in harm’s way. The sleepless nights wondering how they are. They make sacrifices as well as the soldiers that are in the service,” Eklund said.
Organized by the Gasper J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 and Auxiliary, the ceremony concluded with the VFW Honor Guard and VFW Firing Party firing three volleys in a salute to the dead.
VFW Chaplain and Bugler Bob Neitz performed “Taps” to conclude the ceremony.