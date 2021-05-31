Elkoans celebrate Memorial Day

ELKO – A large crowd gathered at the Elko City Cemetery on Monday morning to remember local soldiers who died in American military conflicts.

The Memorial Day ceremony drew about 250 people, according to VFW Post 2350 Commander Gil Hernandez.

“It was a great turnout and outstanding weather,” Hernandez said of the sunny and warm temperatures after the event.

Among those in attendance were Marc and Jamie McGreer of South Fork with their six children. The ceremony was an opportunity to give their children a lesson “that freedom is not without a cost,” said Marc.

“It was important for us to be at the Memorial service today because we value the lives of those who gave their lives for our freedoms,” Marc continued. “Let us never forget those who gave their lives so that we may be free.”

His wife, Jamie, agreed, noting they were “thankful to be there and thankful for those who put the ceremony together and gave their time that way.”

“The ceremony impacted us to be faithfully teaching our children the history that shaped America and make sure they know the patriotic music of our great nation by heart,” she said.