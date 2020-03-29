Elkoans line street to mourn slain trooper

Stewart began at NHP in 1994.

“You become family with the people you work with,” he said. “We rely on each other.”

Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body Friday night to Las Vegas as it was driven to the Clark County Coroner’s Office before being transported to Elko on Saturday.

“Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins is going home,” a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote.

Numerous members of Nevada law enforcement accompanied Jenkins’ body home, leaving Las Vegas at about 1:30 p.m.

The motorcade left Interstate 80 at Exit 298 at about 9 p.m. traveling along Idaho Street and then turning onto 12th Street, ending at Burns Funeral Home.

“On March 27, 2020 our world was changed beyond what we could have ever imagined,” a family member wrote in a statement forwarded to Elko Daily Free Press. “He served many roles in his lifetime: EMT, firefighter, police officer, but his most important roles for us were husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. As we work our way through all of this, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the outpouring of love and support you have shown our family as well as his brothers and sisters in blue.”