Elkoans line street to mourn slain trooper

ELKO -- Hundreds of vehicles lined Idaho Street Saturday evening to honor a state trooper killed in the line of duty. Some wept while others played “Amazing Grace” on their phones. A few gathered in small groups, hats on hearts, but most stayed in their vehicles because of coronavirus restrictions. They displayed American flags, their blinkers flashing as lights and sirens blared through the night.
Sgt. Ben Jenkins of Elko was killed in the line of duty Friday morning. He had stopped to help a motorist along U.S. Highway 93 and was fatally shot.
Jenkins, 47, devoted his life to his career in service. He began working for NHP in 2008. According to state public safety director George Togliatti, Jenkins was awarded the agency’s gold medal of valor in 2011. Before working for NHP he worked in other areas of law and safety.
Jim Stewart, retired trooper and NHP information officer, said he knew Jenkins well.
“Even though I am retired, I still keep in touch with all of them,” he said. “During my career we have not had a trooper killed in this way in a long time.”
Stewart began at NHP in 1994.
“You become family with the people you work with,” he said. “We rely on each other.”
Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body Friday night to Las Vegas as it was driven to the Clark County Coroner’s Office before being transported to Elko on Saturday.
“Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins is going home,” a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote.
Numerous members of Nevada law enforcement accompanied Jenkins’ body home, leaving Las Vegas at about 1:30 p.m.
The motorcade left Interstate 80 at Exit 298 at about 9 p.m. traveling along Idaho Street and then turning onto 12th Street, ending at Burns Funeral Home.
“On March 27, 2020 our world was changed beyond what we could have ever imagined,” a family member wrote in a statement forwarded to Elko Daily Free Press. “He served many roles in his lifetime: EMT, firefighter, police officer, but his most important roles for us were husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. As we work our way through all of this, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the outpouring of love and support you have shown our family as well as his brothers and sisters in blue.”
The Injured Police Officers Fund created an account at Wells Fargo Bank (#5906636682) and Nevada State Bank (#5795937738) where the family will receive 100% of the donations. Donations can also be made online at https://ipof.vegas/donate.
These accounts are approved by the Injured Police Officers Fund, according to NHP.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.