Elkoans pause to remember fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

ELKO – Elkoans braved chilly temperatures at the city cemetery to remember Elko County’s fallen soldiers who died in American military conflicts.

About 300 people attended the annual Memorial Day ceremony, according to VFW Post 2350 Commander Gil Hernandez.

Elko City Councilman Chip Stone agreed this was the largest crowd he has seen at a Memorial Day ceremony where he also manages the sound and microphones for the speakers.

“This is the biggest one I’ve seen in the 15 years since I’ve been doing it,” Stone said. “It’s wonderful to see people come out.”

Among the attendees were local elected officials, who Hernandez spotted from the podium during the ceremony. He noted some hiding behind trees as he tried to recognize each one in his remarks.

“This is the first time we’ve had so many dignitaries,” he said after the ceremony.

Hernandez said it was his 20th year organizing the ceremony, which is led by the Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 and Auxiliary. Before, the program was arranged for about 15 years by Vietnam Veteran and Elko District Judge Thomas Stringfield until his death, Hernandez added.

Attendees heard “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the United States Armed Forces Medley played by the Elko High School Marching Band led by band director Michael Broyles.

The ceremony included reading the names of 89 Elko County citizens killed in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War by Northeastern Nevada Museum Archivist Toni Mendive.

Speeches were delivered by Nevada VFW Department Commander Ed Sturges and Mayor Reece Keener.

The Salute to the Dead was led by the VFW Honor Guard and Firing Party, with Taps played by VFW Bugler Bob Neitz.

Robin Olsen of the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association gave the Invocation and Benediction.

Sturges said the day was “to remember our loved ones” and “enjoy the time with your family.”

“This hits home real hard today because I just found out a really good friend passed away,” he said. “It makes you think a lot. The big thing is that you remember them, but you also spend time with your family and enjoy life because you never know when it’s going to go.”

Keener said, “as a civilian, it is a humbling honor to share the stage with veterans that sacrificed their lives to ensure our freedoms.”

“I’d like to applaud the Veterans of Foreign Wars for the way they commemorate Memorial Day by honoring those that have fallen,” he continued. “It’s a great thing for our community to bring people together so they can learn more about the meaning of Memorial Day.”

He also spoke about the future Elko National Cemetery and thanked Hernandez and other VFW leaders who “have been working for more than a decade to bring this to fruition.”

The construction of the veterans’ cemetery will begin soon, Keener said.

“This is a significant development for all veterans and their families here in northeastern Nevada,” he said.

The mayor recalled his grandfather, Hal Keener, who served in the Navy during World War II and was buried in an official military funeral at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

“They did an incredibly respectful job and created a highly memorable event. It is something that I will always have with me,” Keener said. “I’m so thrilled that the same experience and honor will be available here in Elko after the veterans’ cemetery opens.”

“We are fortunate to live in times of unbridled prosperity, and it is something we can’t take for granted,” Keener said. “We can all thank a soldier for that.”

“May we never forget; may we never fail to honor; may we always revere; may we never take their ultimate sacrifice for granted,” he said. “Long live the memory of those that gave all for the land of the free and the home of the brave. God bless America and our service members serving both at home and abroad.”

-----

Below is a gallery of pictures from the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30, 2022, at the Elko City Cemetery:

