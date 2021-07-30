Elkoans protest against new mask mandate

ELKO – Dozens of community members peacefully protested against the new mask mandate while another protest was taking place in Carson City on Thursday night.
About 60 protestors, including some small children, held up signs, waved American flags and shouted "no more masks" to motorists on Idaho Street in front of the Elko County Courthouse.
It was in response to Nevada health official's rollback to require masks starting on Friday that requires individuals to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Christy Armbruster, a member of the Parents of Elko County, said the group quickly organized the gathering mid-Thursday afternoon after they learned about a peaceful protest at the State Capitol in Carson City called Stand Up Nevada.
An online flyer asked residents to "all stand together and fight against this mask mandate."
The Elko group sought to mirror Carson City's protest, Armbruster said. She said the response from drivers who honked their horns and waved to the protestors showed the protest was received favorably.
"I'd say 95% of the people honk and are excited and happy and give thumbs up," Armbruster said. "There are a few people with masks on in their car, but for the most part, it's very well received."
The sign she held up was small but had the 14th Amendment written out that says, in part, "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States...."
"We're a Constitutional County. We want to protect our 14th Amendment right," Armbruster said. "We want choice for masks, especially for kids with school coming up."
Misty Atkins, the founder of Parents of Elko County, has been a vocal supporter of parental choice in schools for masks and vaccines. Her sign read, "Parent's choice period! No negotiating."
Catherine Halley spoke against implementing masks in schools Tuesday night at the Elko County School Board of Trustees meeting. The recent developments in mask mandates combined with watching her grandchildren's discomfort and unhappiness wearing a face-covering prompted Halley to join the Parents of Elko County and bring her family to the courthouse protest to express her views.
"We're fighting for their future. I've never been political before, I've never stood for anything before, but I tell you this is more important than ever," Halley said. "Our freedoms are at risk. That's how I feel."
Although the protest started with two dozen at 6 p.m., it grew to include more people within 45 minutes.
The state implemented the mask requirement in response to rising cases in 12 Nevada counties, including Elko County, listed at a high-risk level.
According to Nevada's Roadmap to Recovery, the state will review county data every Tuesday to determine if mask requirements would increase or relax.
A county's status will change if there are significant changes for two consecutive weeks, and "will have until that Friday of the same week to implement that change," the state said.
"If your county reduces transmission levels to moderate or low for two consecutive weeks, then vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor public settings. Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks while indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings."
Public indoor settings were also defined in the Roadmap to include businesses, public buildings, gyms, indoor public venues, public transportation, and the workplace in a space visited by the general public or enclosed area where other people are present.
Those who are exempted include children nine years old and younger; those with a medical condition, disability or other health reasons; the homeless; the hearing impaired; those eating and drinking, vocal performers' musicians playing an instrument; and athletes while playing or practicing.