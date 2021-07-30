Elkoans protest against new mask mandate

The sign she held up was small but had the 14th Amendment written out that says, in part, "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States...."

"We're a Constitutional County. We want to protect our 14th Amendment right," Armbruster said. "We want choice for masks, especially for kids with school coming up."

Misty Atkins, the founder of Parents of Elko County, has been a vocal supporter of parental choice in schools for masks and vaccines. Her sign read, "Parent's choice period! No negotiating."

Catherine Halley spoke against implementing masks in schools Tuesday night at the Elko County School Board of Trustees meeting. The recent developments in mask mandates combined with watching her grandchildren's discomfort and unhappiness wearing a face-covering prompted Halley to join the Parents of Elko County and bring her family to the courthouse protest to express her views.

"We're fighting for their future. I've never been political before, I've never stood for anything before, but I tell you this is more important than ever," Halley said. "Our freedoms are at risk. That's how I feel."

Although the protest started with two dozen at 6 p.m., it grew to include more people within 45 minutes.