Elkoans remember Mills Lane

ELKO – Locals are remembering retired judge and former boxing referee Mills Lane, who died Tuesday in Reno at the age of 85.

Lane had connections to Elko such as sister-in-law Jan Petersen, and the late Len Holdren, who was his college boxing teammate before becoming an Elko Daily Free Press sportswriter and editor.

Petersen said Lane, who was married to her sister, Kaye, for about 42 years, was “an amazing guy. Did a little bit of everything.”

He was a Washoe County district attorney and later a district judge, but is more widely remembered for refereeing boxing matches for 27 years.

As a referee he officiated more than 100 fights, including championship matches. One of them was the 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight in which Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear.

Lane’s boxing career started in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956. He was also on the University of Nevada, Reno on boxing team alongside Holdren.

Holdren’s widow, Rita, said she remembered stories he told her about Lane. At 5 feet 9 inches tall, Lane’s size contrasted with his intensity in the ring.

“Lenny always said he would dread practices when he would get in the ring with Mills,” she said Tuesday. “I can’t say I blame him. He was little but feisty.”

Lane, who was born in Savannah, Georgia, came from Southern money but was “a self-made man,” Petersen recalled. “He went to college on the GI bill and went to UNR.”

One of his classmates at UNR was former Nevada Gov. and U.S. Senator Richard Bryan.

In law school at the University of Utah, he studied alongside Elko attorney Bob Goicoechea and former Elko District Judge Jack Ames, Petersen said.

“He was his own independent guy but had been in tough health in recent years,” she said, referring to a stroke in 2002 that incapacitated him for the next two decades. “His two sons, Terry and Tommy, and Kaye, they have done an amazing job of keeping him at home and keeping him going.”

Lane’s two careers put him the national spotlight. He had his own TV show, “Judge Mills Lane,” and his boxing fame made him a recurring animated character on the MTV series “Celebrity Death Match.”

Lane was enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame as a referee in 2013.

In a tribute posted by ESPN on Dec. 6, Lane was described as “arguably the most recognizable referee in boxing’s storied history.”

But he might be best remembered as the referee in the Tyson-Holyfield fight.

“I have a picture of that, signed by Mills,” Petersen said.

Governor-elect Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that he was saddened to hear of Mills’ passing.

“Not only was Mills a boxing icon and legendary referee, but he was a devoted public servant and beloved community member. Mills’s heart for public service was exemplified throughout his distinguished tenure as a district attorney and as a longtime district court judge in Washoe County,” Lombardo said.

“Mills was an extraordinary Nevadan by all measures, and he will be missed greatly. Donna and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones.”