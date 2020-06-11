Elko's 2021 Cowboy Poetry Gathering -- without the 'gathering'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many event cancellations in the near future. Although the next National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is nearly seven months out, board members have decided it cannot be held in 2021 due to public safety and financial risks.

“I know it seems early to everybody that attends the Gathering,” said Western Folklife Center Executive Director Kristen Windbigler. “For us, we started planning for 2021 in the fall of last year. This is the time of year when we start signing contracts and putting out money for all of the things that go into preparing for the event.”

Windbigler said that even if staff could go ahead and continue with plans for the event, if current social distancing guidelines are still in effect each performance would only be allowed an audience of 50 or fewer.

“We are also a local business that has been effected by the shutdown,” she said.

If the event was canceled at the last minute due to another shutdown, it could be financially devastating to the organization and affect its longevity.

Despite the hardships, Windbigler is positive about the opportunity to create a virtual event for 2021.