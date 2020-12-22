Elko's Anacabe-Franzoia chosen for new Cenarrusa Foundation award

BOISE, Idaho — Elko business owner Anita Anacabe Franzoia has been named the recipient of the inaugural Pete T. Cenarrusa Award by the Cenarrusa Foundation for Basque Culture board of directors.
The Cenarrusa Award will be an awarded annually to an individual or institution that fosters the Basque culture and exemplifies Pete Cenarrusa’s numerous contributions to public service and recognizes notable achievements in government, nongovernmental organizations, advancement of agricultural and rangeland innovation or Basque culture and expression.
Cenarrusa, who died in 2013, was a noted Idaho politician and Basque activist who served as Idaho Secretary of State between 1967 and 2003.
Honorees may be from either the United States or abroad and are selected through a public nomination process. Nominations are open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 and presented each year on Dec. 16 — Cenarrusa’s birthday. The award includes a unique piece of art and a $1,000 stipend.
Franzoia, the United States designee, attended Boise State University and was part of the first yearlong program of study in the Basque Country. She has been involved in and represented the Basque community since she danced as a child with her mother at cultural events.
Franzoia continues to operate Elko General Merchandise at 416 Idaho St, Elko, which was opened by her parents in 1924. She also serves on the advisory board for Center for Basque Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno.
“I am humbled to be the first recipient of this award honoring a man who played such an important role in the Basque culture,” Franzoia said. “I am grateful to be part of such a strong culture and community and hope to see our younger generations carry on our important traditions.”
The international designee is the honorable Juan José Ibarretxe Markuartu, former president of the Basque Autonomous Community in Spain and a leading member of the Basque Nationalist Party. He is an advocate of the Basque language, civil rights, and independence by peaceful means.
“Each of the honorees has established themselves with integrity in invaluable and relentless protections and promotion of the Basque language, cultural expression, identity, and civil and human rights,” Roy Eiguren, a member of the board of directors, said. “Their tenacious volunteerism and public service careers have been served with humility, honesty, and ethics.”
“They exemplify Pete Cenarrusa’s values and commitment to good governance, public service for the greater good of all, and a dedication to Basque global networks,” he added.