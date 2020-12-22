Elko's Anacabe-Franzoia chosen for new Cenarrusa Foundation award

BOISE, Idaho — Elko business owner Anita Anacabe Franzoia has been named the recipient of the inaugural Pete T. Cenarrusa Award by the Cenarrusa Foundation for Basque Culture board of directors.

The Cenarrusa Award will be an awarded annually to an individual or institution that fosters the Basque culture and exemplifies Pete Cenarrusa’s numerous contributions to public service and recognizes notable achievements in government, nongovernmental organizations, advancement of agricultural and rangeland innovation or Basque culture and expression.

Cenarrusa, who died in 2013, was a noted Idaho politician and Basque activist who served as Idaho Secretary of State between 1967 and 2003.

Honorees may be from either the United States or abroad and are selected through a public nomination process. Nominations are open from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 and presented each year on Dec. 16 — Cenarrusa’s birthday. The award includes a unique piece of art and a $1,000 stipend.

Franzoia, the United States designee, attended Boise State University and was part of the first yearlong program of study in the Basque Country. She has been involved in and represented the Basque community since she danced as a child with her mother at cultural events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}