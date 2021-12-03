Elko's annual Christmas Bazaar returns

ELKO – The Elko Convention Center was a whirl of activity Friday as vendors hauled in goods and prepared for Saturday’s opening of the annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Elko Senior Center.
The conference rooms, main foyer and hallways were decked to the ceilings with handmade Christmas wreaths, pottery, jewelry, knitted items, paintings, food and numerous other crafts.
The event opens with sales beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and runs through Sunday.
“This is our largest fundraiser,” said The Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center Director Matt McCarty in an earlier story about the event.
Last year they were unable to hold the event because of the pandemic, which hurt the senior center financially.
“As most 5013c nonprofits understand, there are grants that we can get that help with programmatic issues, but most donors don’t want to see money going to general operations. This helps to supplement our general operations,” McCarty said. “Because we missed it last year, we are hopeful that the community will be even more supportive because it is something we’ve missed. We have not been able to have a lot of these types of events.”
“We are right at the tail end of the Festival of Trees,” he said. “Families can come in and see the trees and do shopping. We do have Santa and his helpers on Saturday.”
Vendor Judy Bondo of JB Rugs described how she buys scrap material and turns it into bright, colorful rugs.
“I buy this product from the woolen mill,” she said. The floor coverings range in price from about $55 to $90.
Bondo also makes Raggedy Ann dolls and sock monkeys, perfect gifts for young children.
“I make ornaments and I make painted pockets for gift card holders or candy,” said vendor Cindi Nash.
She turns Levi pant legs into gift bags for wine or olive oil.
“I also make silhouette scarves with designs in them.”
Local artist Genny Albitre is selling her original paintings with a lot of new work to look at.
Members of the Senior Center are also participating as vendors.
“The senior members donated items and the handcrafted ones are made by the seniors,” said board member Monica Coscarat. “There is a silent auction and raffle and all the money goes to the center. Business owners also donated to the raffle and silent auction.”
In an attempt to include senior citizens who are still wary of being in public places due to the pandemic, all vendors will be donating something from their booths.
“Their items will go up to the center so that those who were scared to come out because of Covid get to experience a bazaar at the center in their safety zone,” Coscarat said.
Elko and Spring Creek holiday photo gallery:
1 of 13
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
People watched from the parking lot as fireworks were fired into the sky Dec. 2 at Khoury's Winterfest 2017.
Sydney Tschida as Cindy Lou Who looks to the audience as Mike Sena as the Grinch reads from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to Flag View Intermediate School students and their families at the monthly literacy night Dec. 8.
People watched from the parking lot as fireworks were fired into the sky Dec. 2 at Khoury's Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Crowds gathered Dec. 2 at Khoury's Market in Spring Creek for Winterfest 2017 that included fireworks and a live radio broadcast by My99.7.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Bursts of fireworks went off near Khoury's Market at Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Several rounds of fireworks were shot into the nightime sky Dec. 2 at Khoury's Winterfest 2017 in Spring Creek.
Toni Milano
Khoury's Winterfest 2017
Fireworks burst in the nightitme sky above Spring Creek at Khoury's Winterfest 2017.
Toni Milano
Dr. Seuss' Grinch reads to students at Flag View
Sydney Tschida as Cindy Lou Who looks to the audience as Mike Sena as the Grinch reads from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" to Flag View Intermediate School students and their families at the monthly literacy night Dec. 8.
Toni Milano
Downtown displays - Blohm Jewelers
A reindeer, Christmas tree and Santa Clause are part of the Christmas display at Blohm's Jewelers. Downtown displays reveal the holiday spirit with festive decorations and lights.
Toni Milano
Downtown displays - Indigo
A variety of Christmas trees, including wooden and metallic, are featured at Indigo in one of their display windows.
Toni Milano
Highland Estates get crafty for Christmas
Highland Estates residents, friends, relatives & volunteers create snowmen during the fourth annual Family Christmas Craft Day.
Highland Estates
Century 21 Gold West Realty
Floats from Century 21 Gold West Realty make their way down Idaho Street at the Parade of Lights Dec. 9.
Toni Milano
Santa Claus
Santa Claus waives to crowds gathered in Downtown and on Idaho Street atop a City of Elko fire engine, concluding the Parade of Lights Dec. 9
Toni Milano
The Cratchits celebrate Christmas
Sam Debenham as Bob Cratchit, Caylin Meyer as Tiny Tim, and Amber Adeline Brown, standing in for Allison Coppinger, as Mrs. Cratchit, mime a toast as John Patrick Rice as Ebenezer Scrooge looks on.
Toni Milano
Troll-theme at county clerk's office for Christmas
A white and pink Christmas tree is filled with trolls and candy canes as part of the Elko County Clerk's office troll-theme holiday decorations in their waiting area.
“Each item will have a placard in front of it that has the item number and who donated it and it will have the QR code,” said Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.