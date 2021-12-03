Elko's annual Christmas Bazaar returns

ELKO – The Elko Convention Center was a whirl of activity Friday as vendors hauled in goods and prepared for Saturday’s opening of the annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by the Elko Senior Center.

The conference rooms, main foyer and hallways were decked to the ceilings with handmade Christmas wreaths, pottery, jewelry, knitted items, paintings, food and numerous other crafts.

The event opens with sales beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and runs through Sunday.

“This is our largest fundraiser,” said The Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center Director Matt McCarty in an earlier story about the event.

Last year they were unable to hold the event because of the pandemic, which hurt the senior center financially.

“As most 5013c nonprofits understand, there are grants that we can get that help with programmatic issues, but most donors don’t want to see money going to general operations. This helps to supplement our general operations,” McCarty said. “Because we missed it last year, we are hopeful that the community will be even more supportive because it is something we’ve missed. We have not been able to have a lot of these types of events.”

“We are right at the tail end of the Festival of Trees,” he said. “Families can come in and see the trees and do shopping. We do have Santa and his helpers on Saturday.”

Vendor Judy Bondo of JB Rugs described how she buys scrap material and turns it into bright, colorful rugs.

“I buy this product from the woolen mill,” she said. The floor coverings range in price from about $55 to $90.

Bondo also makes Raggedy Ann dolls and sock monkeys, perfect gifts for young children.

“I make ornaments and I make painted pockets for gift card holders or candy,” said vendor Cindi Nash.

She turns Levi pant legs into gift bags for wine or olive oil.

“I also make silhouette scarves with designs in them.”

Local artist Genny Albitre is selling her original paintings with a lot of new work to look at.

Members of the Senior Center are also participating as vendors.

“The senior members donated items and the handcrafted ones are made by the seniors,” said board member Monica Coscarat. “There is a silent auction and raffle and all the money goes to the center. Business owners also donated to the raffle and silent auction.”

In an attempt to include senior citizens who are still wary of being in public places due to the pandemic, all vendors will be donating something from their booths.

“Their items will go up to the center so that those who were scared to come out because of Covid get to experience a bazaar at the center in their safety zone,” Coscarat said.

