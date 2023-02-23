ELKO -- Elko Institute for Academic Achievement plans to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, which will be compatible with the Elko County School District’s recent decision on Elko and Spring Creek schools.

“EIAA investigated a four-day schedule a few years ago but our families voted against it. With the last two parent surveys, EIAA parents voted to align calendars with the district and move to a four-day schedule,” the charter school’s principal, Ashley Perkins, said in a Feb. 22 letter to parents.

The EIAA board approved the change on Feb. 21, and agreed to defer expansion of grades five through eight until the 2024-2025 school year. The earlier grades can expand for the 2023-2024 school year, however.

Perkins said that moving to the four-day schedule “allows EIAA to continue to work with Boys and Girls Club and expand K-4th (grades) this upcoming year, which helps our remodel budget.”

EIAA recently purchased the former Barrick Gold Corp. office building in Elko to expand the charter school instead of building a new facility, with approval from the State Public Charter School Authority last spring to increase enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year to 396 students.

Perkins said Nevada statutes mandate that EIAA stay within 20% of approved enrollment or “we are put on a watchlist and must remediate our size noncompliance to our charter contract,” so EIAA started looking for alternative locations within Elko to “house our additional students.”

She said the Elko Convention Center was working with the charter school on the housing situation, but there were four weeks that the center was already booked that would have to be worked around, which led to contact with the Elko Boys and Girls Club.

“They were going to allow us to use their facility during the four weeks, however, they could not accommodate all classes,” meaning K-8, except during the four-week period, Perkins said. After further talks with the state charter authority, the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, and the Boys and Girls Club, they found a solution.

The solution was limiting the enrollment expansion in the upcoming school year, using the Boys and Girls Club as a temporary facility, and applying to the charter authority to amend enrollment plans for 2023-2024 to 306 students.

“We will house K-4th at our current location and 5th-8th at Boys and Girls Club,” Perkins wrote.

The charter school currently leases space on Railroad Street for 198 students, and the additional location would be needed for increased enrollment while the Barrick building is being remodeled for all grades.

Perkins said all the decisions regarding the four-day week and split school locations are pending approval from the state charter authority. The EIAA board met Feb. 21, and approved a motion to reach out to legal counsel to learn more about the possible sale of the acreage the charter school had purchased for a new school site.

The charter school bought the 32,000-square-foot former Barrick building at 905 W. Main St. from Geothermal Industrial Park LLC for $2.4 million on Dec. 28, after bids for construction of the new facility near Peace Park came in higher than hoped. The 9.33 acres are at Ruby Vista Drive and College Parkway.

EIAA received permission to revise its school plan from the U.S Department of Agriculture, which had last year approved an $8.1 million loan for new construction, and the Greater Nevada Credit Union, which confirmed terms of 2.75% interest and 40 years of payments.

Barrick constructed the office building in 2007 and used it until after Barrick and Newmont formed Nevada Gold Mines. NGM chose to use Newmont’s office building on Idaho Street as Nevada headquarters. Barrick is the NGM operator and owns 61.5% of NGM. Newmont holds 38.5%.

Perkins also included a sample calendar with her letter to parents for a four-day week, showing classes would begin at 8:05 a.m. for kindergarten through second grade, 7:55 a.m. for grades three and four, and 7:50 a.m. for fifth through eighth grades.

Lunches would be a half hour at varying times depending on grade levels, and the end of the day would be 3:10 p.m. for the younger students and 3:20 p.m. for grades third and four, while grades five through eight would get out of school at 3:30 p.m., according to the chart.

In her letter, Perkins also said that with the four-day school week, EIAA will maintain a 90-minute math, English language and science block daily for students, and one Friday of the month will be used for full staff professional development and training.

“Three Fridays out of the month will be used for students who are credit deficient or have O’s in our older grades, and for the students who need additional support, may have missed school earlier in the week and/or are not meeting their growth goals,” she said.

“These Friday educational services will be held at our current facility for K-8th students,” Perkins said.